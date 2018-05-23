Avoid "sunscreen pill", FDA warns - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

 UNITED STATES - The FDA is warning companies against trying to sell a so-called "sunscreen pill."

According to the FDA, the companies claim their products protect against sun damage - claims the FDA says are inaccurate; and illegal.

Experts say pills and supplements cannot replace sunscreen, and recommend sunblock with at least SPF 30.

