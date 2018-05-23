Cash incentive helps people stop smoking, study shows

UNITED STATES - Fewer Americans are dying from cancer.

According to a new study, cancer rates have dropped for adults and children across the board; there's also been progress in cancer prevention. And it turns out, cash might be the key to help someone stop smoking.

Researchers offered smokers free counseling, e-cigarettes, medications, nicotine patches, and gum. But success rates tripled when they combined those methods with a cash incentive.

It didn't come cheap, though. Researchers put $600 in each person's account, and only gave them access when they reached their goal.