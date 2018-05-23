Yakima County Sheriff's Office closed due to strong gas odor

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County Sheriffs are dealing with an issue that has prompted them to close their office.

They announced their office located on South First Street is closed indefinitely. The reason is due to a strong gas odor taking over the facility. The strong smell has caused 13 employees to have nose bleeds and other symptoms.

Sheriffs say they noticed the smell after getting their roof repaired, which has them looking into what could be the cause for the smell.

"We don't know what type of material they used, what type of solvents or petroleum-based products they used, but we are trying to figure that out," said Casey Schilperoot, PIO for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. "We are working with the contractor and we are venting everything out of the building with fresh air."

If anyone needs to contact the Sheriff's Office, you can do so through their website, https://www.yakimacounty.us/220/Sheriffs-Office, or visit their office in Zillah at 715 Fountain Boulevard.

Sheriffs are still answering all incoming calls at the number (509)574-2636.