Hilinski's Hope: Family of WSU quarterback spread awareness about mental health illnesses

PULLMAN, WA - It's been about four months since WSU quarterback Tyler Hilinski tragically took his own life in Pullman. Today, his family is on a mission to honor him.

Tyler Hilinski threw three touchdowns - the same number as his jersey - on September 9 against Boise State... a day that his brother Kelly will always remember.

"My phone buzzed and, 'who is calling me?' I look down and it's Tyler; he's FaceTiming me right after the game," Kelly recalls. "I ask myself it must be by accident. There's no way he's being carried on the field. So I answer it and he still has his helmet on he's just taking it off. He goes 'hey man, can you believe that just happened?' That's the first thing he said. 'Yeah I can, you earned it, you did it."

Now, almost four months since the death of Tyler, his family is traveling through Washington to spread awareness about mental heath illness through their organization, Hilinski's Hope.

"We don't want another person to suffer in silence," said Kym Hilinski, Tyler's mother. "Whatever it is they're feeling, we want them to be able to talk about it, to reach out to someone next to them and help."

Hilinski's Hope has reached people worldwide, along with his family's goal: to keep Tyler's memory alive.

"He was just a very sweet, happy kid who loved Washington State, loved his Cougars, and really loved football," Kym said.

Kym and Kelly Hilinski will be traveling throughout Washington for the rest of the week.