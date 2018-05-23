Adopt-a-Grandparent program brings college students and seniors together

WALLA WALLA- Devin Reese, a recent graduate from Whitman College, has some big plans ahead of him. He'll be spending the next year studying abroad in foreign countries studying a topic he first gained an interest in here in Walla Walla. More specifically at the Washington Odd Fellows Home.

Reese has been volunteering at the home for two years now but recently was paired up with a senior through a program at Whitman College called ''Adopt-a-Grandparent.'' The program places students with seniors who come for frequent visits to take walks outside together, or in Devin and Richards case, talk sports.

Richard McBride is a Walla Walla native and enjoys having Devin come for visits. Since he lost his wife a month and a half ago, the company is welcomed.

"It's nice to have someone like Devin. He can talk things I have no idea about because electronics and me are not one of a kind." said McBride.

Reese won the Thomas J. Watson Fellowship which will pay for his research on elder care abroad next year. He said he plans to head to countries like Peru, and Sri Lanka to study how other countries take care of their aging population.

"We currently live in an era where people are living older than ever before. And it's changing the way we need to care for our elders. I feel like we're sort of pushing our elders to the side and perhaps through storytelling we can bring it into the light." said Reese.

And even though the two will miss each other next year, Devin and Richard are happy for the time they got to spend together.