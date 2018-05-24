YPD has new "Cop Logic" reporting system

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Police Department has added a new reporting system to their website called "Cop Logic". It allows anyone to submit a non-emergency incident from any mobile device, tablet, or computer. To use it go to yakimapolice.org and scroll to the right hand side column where you'll see a tab labeled "Incident Reporting."

It redirects you to the Cop Logic website where you'll see a number of different non-emergency crimes listed as well as examples of those crimes. The website will not allow you to file any domestic violence report of collision report. Washington State Patrol has a similar website that allows you to file one. Their website is http://www.wsp.wa.gov/driver/collision-records/.

The new system is available 24/7… 365 days a year.