CRIME STOPPERS: Gorge Luis Acevado a.k.a. "Cholo"

TRI-CITIES, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for a Gorge Luis Acevado, a.k.a. "Cholo."

Acevado is wanted for residential burglary and violation of court order. He is 28 years old (DOB: 11-13-1989), 5'7", 245 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Acevado has some tattoos: "WA" on his neck, a rose on his right arm, and "Isabel" on his right forearm.

Acevado is wanted by Walla Walla County, Franklin County on felony charges, Kennewick, Pasco and Franklin County have four additional misdemeanor warrants.

If you have any information, call 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org. You can remain anonymous.