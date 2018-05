My Place Hotel Open House

Event Location: 16106 E Indiana ave, Spokane Valley

Event Date: June 6, 2018

Time of the Event: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

We are SUPER EXCITED to announce that Spokane Valley My Place is having an OPEN HOUSE!!! June 6th, 2018 from 1pm-4pm. We will be giving tours and have lite refreshments. Oh and did we mention we are giving away a Mini IPad. You must be present to win. We hope to see there.