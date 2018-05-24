Cancer Crushing Radiothon

WHAT: Cancer Crushing Radiothon WHERE: Tri-Cities Cancer Center, 7350 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick WHEN: Thursday, June 28th at 8 am to Friday, June 29th at 8 am On June 28th, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center’s will take over 98.3 The Key (a Townsquare Media station) for the Cancer Crushing Radiothon. The 24 hour radio station takeover will begin at 8 am, June 28th and run until 8 am on June 29th. 98.3 The Key will be live broadcasting the event at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center. The Presenting Sponsor is Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Through on-air interviews and powerful testimonials, the Radiothon will celebrate survivors and educate listeners on the importance of care through the Tri-Cities Cancer Center. During the Radiothon, listeners can support the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation by tuning in to 98.3 The Key or by making a donation at tccancer.org/foundation/Radiothon or making a pledge at (509) 737-3477. Note: This phone number is only active for the Radiothon, other questions before the event can be answered at (509) 737-3413.