Survivorship BBQ

WHAT: Cancer Survivor Celebration WHERE: Tri-Cities Cancer Center, 7350 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick WHEN: Thursday, June 28th, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. In honor of National Cancer Survivor Month and in collaboration with the second Cancer Crushing Radiothon, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center is hosting a Cancer Survivor Celebration. The event will take place Thursday, June 28th from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., in the Deschutes parking lot at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center. All cancer survivors and their families are invited to join us for a free BBQ and games! Survivors are also encouraged to share their stories of hope, healing, celebration and survivorship with the Cancer Center by emailing survivorstories@tccancer.org before June 28th.