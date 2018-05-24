News Producer KNDU/O

Posted on 05/24/18

News Producer



KHQ-TV in Spokane, WA is looking for a dynamic News Producer with solid news judgment who can produce, orchestrate, and energize the market's dominant news programming. This newsroom leader should have a flair for production value--incorporating live elements and cutting-edge graphics to tell stories that are relevant and compelling to our viewers. If you're in a box, stay there; we only want creative thinkers. And if you dread breaking news, this isn't the place for you because we thrive on our patented coverage of breaking news. If you have the skills, the passion, and the ability to make quick decisions, multi-task, and work effectively under pressure, we want to hear from you!

Qualified applicant should have a degree in broadcasting or related field and experience producing local television news.

KHQ is an Equal Opportunity Employer as well as Spokane's legacy station with deep roots in the community -- and proud of it. If you want to be part of our team, send a resume & demo link or non-returnable DVD to: producerjob@khq.com EOE. Women & minorities encouraged to apply. No phone calls please. Experience in the broadcast industry is a plus but not required