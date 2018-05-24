Late motorcyclist's father thanks community for its generous support

5-29-18 UPDATE:

RICHLAND, WA - The father of the young man who died in a motorcycle accident on Steptoe Street last week is undoubtedly grateful for his supportive community.

22-year-old Zade Hakki was on his way to work at Dutch Bros. Coffee when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. We talked with some of his friends and co-workers and learned how the shock of what happened is devastating to the community.

In less than a week, a fundraiser has raised more than $17,000 to support Hakki's family.

Zade's father, Munther, says this tragic accident comes a few years after one of his other sons passed away. Zade's two other siblings live in California with his father, while his mother and other brother Farris live in the Tri-Cities.

When we told Munther how much money the Give Hope Fundraiser has raised in less than five days, he couldn't believe how much his son's co-workers and the community are supporting their family during this time.

"The words do not explain what I feel about what they're doing," said Hakki. "It is above and beyond what they're doing for my son and his family."

Zade's father says the family will be using the money to pay for the funeral costs and that some of it will go to his fiancée.

We've included the link to the fundraiser: https://givehope.com/In-Loving-Memory-of-Zade

-----------------------

5-24-18 UPDATE:

RICHLAND, WA - It's a sad day in the Dutch Bros. Coffee community. One of their assistant managers passed away yesterday after his motorcycle crashed into a truck at an intersection.

A close friend tells us 22-year-old Zade Hakki was on his way to work around 5:30 p.m. when he collided into a Dodge Ram pulling a utility trailer with heavy equipment. This all happened on the border of Richland and Kennewick near Steptoe Street. The driver of the truck, Owen Clark, wasn't injured, but Hakki died at the scene.

Today, we know more about this young man, and how big of an impact he had on our community. We spoke with one of his old roommates and one of his closest friends, and he says Hakki's loss will be felt throughout the Tri-Cities.

James Dutton describes his friend as happy, kind and having a magnetic personality.

Dutton says Hakki doesn't have a lot of immediate family close by, but he leaves behind his fiancée, friends and his entire Dutch Bros. family. But it doesn't stop there. Hakki had an impact on everyone he interacted with, especially his customers.

"I was just talking to some of the girls here, at Dutch Bros., and I was talking about how there's customers coming through today with tears in their eyes because they feel like he was one of their sons," said Dutton. "He was just that type of person that made you feel connected, important, like you were not just another face in the crowd."

Right now, police are investigating exactly what happened. During these next few days, they're going to reach out to eye witnesses, check traffic camera footage and look at any other clues to help them figure out what caused this accident.

Police say it could take until early next week to have all of the answers.

-----------------------

5-24-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

RICHLAND, WA - On Wednesday, May 23 at about 5:30 p.m., a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision happened at Steptoe Street and Center Parkway, killing the motorcyclist.

22-year-old Zade Hakki of Kennewick was riding his motorcycle when he struck a Dodge Ram 2500 pulling a utility trailer with heavy equipment driven by 40-year-old Owen Clark, also of Kennewick.

Hakki died at the scene from the injuries he received in the collision. He had been wearing his helmet.

The collision happened in the intersection and the area was closed for about 4 hours.

There is no indication at this time that alcohol or drugs were a factor and the investigation is ongoing.