Posted on 05/24/18

Multimedia Journalist

KHQ-TV is looking for a Multimedia Journalist to join the Inland Northwest's largest, proudest news team. Are you a perfectionist? Are you a control freak? Do you love breaking news and want to be a super-star? You'll cover breaking, develop and nurture local news contacts, enterprise unique content, and follow-up on news stories. You will not only develop stories, but also shoot, write, and edit them for multiple media platforms. We need a highly motivated individual who is well-versed in the rules of journalism, capable of working in a self-directed environment and able to exercise a high level of creativity and enterprise. One to three years of experience is preferred. Please send your resume, cover letter and reel to: reporterjob@khq.com

Required Qualifications & Skills: Previous reporting experience with professional print or online news organization, either as a staff member or intern; Experience with mobile reporting tools; Willingness to work overtime when necessary; Knowledge of and desire to participate in social media; Ability to adapt in a changing media and technology landscape; Ability to use web-based applications such as G-mail, Google, Facebook, etc.; Ability to create non-article content - e.g. tweets, video clips, databases - for online.

Other Requirements: Passion and dedication to news; Great storyteller who writes to video; Must enjoy working as one "man" band; Good video photographer with eye for news, features and sports; Minimum two (2) years experience as a television news reporter, shooter or editor; Familiarity with ENG and SNG; Ability to meet daily deadlines and work cooperatively with other staff members; Experience editing news copy and video; Good phone etiquette; Newsroom computer experience preferred; Must possess a valid driver's license with no DUI convictions; Ability to carry fifty pounds of television equipment; Pass pre-employment drug test.

Minimum Qualifications: Bachelor's degree in Radio/Television, Film, Fine Arts or related field AND four years experience operating video cameras and editing equipment; OR, Two years experience operating video cameras and editing equipment; OR, an equivalent combination of experience, training and/or education.

EOE, women and minorities encouraged to apply.