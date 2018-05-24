Throwback Thursday: Grocery prices from 1965

TRI-CITIES, WA - For this week's Throwback Thursday, we went back to 1965 when life moved a little slower, and groceries were a whole lot cheaper.

We got an Albertson's ad from Vintage Tri-Cities. Turns out, back in 1965 you could get 3 pounds of ground beef for less than a dollar. Tide detergent was just 49 cents, and a whopping 7 pounds of bananas or apples would only set you back a dollar each.