Selah man loses most of property, 12 cars, and hay for cattle in Selah fire

SELAH, WA - Fire season is already underway, and tonight we're taking an in-depth look at what you need to know to keep yourself and your house safe.

It can be heartbreaking losing your belongings in a fire. But one resident who was impacted by Tuesday's fire in east Selah isn't letting that bring him down.

Ron Hendrickson owns 103 acres in east Selah. He says 90 percent of his property burned during Tuesday's fire.

"We got this little section right here and that little section down in the corner and that's what's left," said Hendrickson.

The view of burnt land is one Hendrickson has to look at as soon as he steps out of his house. Hendrickson says he was not home when the fire was happening, but his wife was, which became his biggest worry.

"What was going through my head is, I was trying to tell my wife to get out of here... you know, there is nothing we can't replace here," he said.

Hendrickson lost hay for his cattle and 12 cars, some of which he says were collectibles. Regardless of everything he lost, he still chooses to remain positive.

"We're going to get through this," he said. "We always do; we are resourceful."

He says he only has one message for his community.

"If you're going to think you're going to do a control burn this time of year out here, think again," Hendrickson warned. "This is from someone who did a control burn thought he had it under control, and as you can see he did not have it under control. It consumed 300 acres out here."

Hendrickson says he has never had a fire get so close to his house. He also thanks those who gave him hay to feed his cattle.