Two families of 5 displaced after fire destroys Yakima mobile homes

YAKIMA, WA - The Red Cross is helping two families who lost everything Thursday when a fire swept through two mobile homes in northeast Yakima and destroyed them.

The fire started at one unit in Ridgeview Estates on Gordon Road, just south of Highway 12 and west of 1st Street.

According to the Yakima Fire Department, the fire started around 9 a.m. When fire crews arrived, the first mobile home was completely engulfed in flames and the fire had already spread to a second mobile home.

Shift commander Jennifer Norton says firefighters then had to quickly get an initial knockdown of the fire to actually stop it from spreading to a third home.

The neighbor who called 9-1-1 said she heard and felt a big explosion before the fire started. When she and her mom ran outside to check what was going on, they ran over to the mobile homes to see if they had to help get anybody out.

"I was really, really scared," said Karla Moran. "Well, I feel really bad now, we lost two trailers. I know the little kids that live in the one where there was an explosion so I feel really bad for them."

Yakima Police officers also responded to the scene. They arrived moments before firefighters and actually kicked in the door of the first mobile home, trying to make sure no one was inside. Chika, the homeowners' Chihuahua managed to escape and was missing until she was found just before 5 p.m.

Another challenge for fire crews was that behind both mobile homes is a large brush field. Yakima Fire called in a brush unit from Selah to monitor the brush to make sure the fire would not spread into the grass.

The fire displaced two families of five, but thankfully no one was hurt.

One of the families says they are working on creating a GoFundMe page to get back on their feet.