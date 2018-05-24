KSD hires two additional resource officers for middle schools

KENNEWICK, WA - Last night, the Kennewick School District voted to add two additional resource officers to support the area's middle schools, bringing to total to 5 SRO's in the district.

In their presentation last night, Superintendent Dave Bond proposed the two officers should be stationed at Highlands and Park Middle Schools, two of the most centrally-located schools in the district.

This decision, Bond says, is in large part to the board's dedication to student safety.

"Our board is really committed to our students' safety," Bond said. "They see what's happening around the country and they want to do everything possible to keep students in the Kennewick School District safe."

The decision helps alleviate the workload of the three officers that are currently stationed at the region's various high schools.

The officer at Highlands would support Chinook and Desert Hills, and the officer at Park would also support Horse Heaven Hills.

Once Kennewick Police Chief Hohenberg hires the two new officers, the hope is to have them both in place by the start of the 2018/2019 school year.