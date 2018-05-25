Recipes to reduce waste

YAKIMA, WA - Americans waste over a pound of food each day and close to 300 pounds each year, most of that waste being fruits and vegetables.

Living in the Yakima Valley, produce is available year-round, but knowing what to do with it and getting creative is where people may find themselves tossing old fruits and veggies out. La Maison Cooking Classes shared two great recipes on how to use up a lot of the produce available here in the Yakima Valley.

Fruit in season early summer:

peaches

cherries

berries

apples

rhubarb

Produce in season early summer:

beets

greens

asparagus

cabbage

cucumbers

To get a complete updated list as to what's in season check out this website: http://visitfarmfreshfun.com/yakima-valley-produce-schedule.asp

A great tip for fruits or vegetables that are going too ripe, try making fruits into jams or pastries. For veggies, try pickling them and jarring them.

RECIPES:

Jill's Asparagus, Chicken and Bacon Pasta:

Ingredients

1 cup fresh, chopped asparagus

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1 clove garlic

3/4 cup Parmesan cheese

1 chicken breast cooked and diced

2 strips bacon cooked and chopped

1 tbsp each fresh chopped basil, sage, thyme, and oregano

1 standard size package of pasta

1/2 cup white wine

1/4 cup butter

2 tbsp avocado oil

Salt and pepper for seasoning

2 tsp salt free seasoning

Process

1. Over medium high heat, bring water to a boil In a medium pot. Add in pasta and cook until tender.

2. Meanwhile over medium high heat sauté oil, garlic and asparagus for 2 minutes. Lightly salt and stir.

3. Add chicken and bacon to sauté pan and cook for another 2 minutes. Add in seasoning and herbs. Stir together.

4. Add white wine and allow it to cook down until it has reduced by half. Reduce heat and slowly stir in butter. Sauce will be slightly thickened through this process.

5. Drain pasta and return back to pot. Removed from the heat, mix in the ingredients from the sauté pan and mix together well.

6. Stir in the cherry tomatoes and Parmesan cheese. Finish off with fresh ground pepper and serve.

All meat & vegetables can be substituted for whatever is in season or whatever you like most.

Jill's Strawberry Rhubarb Crumb Cake

Ingredients

1 box white cake mix (any brand you prefer) with ingredients required by box mix.

1 cup diced rhubarb

1 1/2 cups diced fresh strawberries

1 cup instant oats

3/4 cup brown sugar

Dash of salt

1/2 cup flour

1 stick butter

Process

1. Preheat oven for 350 degrees.

2. In a 9x13 pan, evenly spread the rhubarb and strawberries across the bottom of the dish.

3. In a medium bowl mix the cake mix according to the packaging. Once mixed, pour evenly over the rhubarb and strawberries.

4. In another medium bowl, mix together flour, oats, salt, sugar and butter until it forms a crumble texture. Sprinkle evenly over the cake mix until it is well covered and put in the oven for 30-45 minutes. This will vary based on what cake mix is used. Follow baking guidelines on packaging.

5. Once baked, remove from oven and serve with ice cream or fresh whipped cream!

The strawberries can be substituted for whatever berry or fruit you like as well.

For more info on taking a cooking class at La Maison, head on over to lamaisonchef.com or call 509-961-9899.