It is National Missing Children's Day, every year this serves as a reminder hundreds of thousands of kids are not at home with their families. As of Friday, in Washington state there is 612 open missing kids cases. In Oregon, there are 419. Those numbers change daily. In partnership with the Department of Justice, NAMUS.org has a database full of information.

The theme of this year's event hosted in Salem, Oregon is "Hope is why we're here".

"The Oregon State Police tracks all missing and unidentified person cases in Oregon. OSP works closely with all other Law Enforcement partners to get these cases entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Person System (NamUs) www.namus.gov. As of today, there are over 412 missing children in Oregon. That number changes daily. We need the public's assistance to help bring closure to these families.

We are proud and excited to announce this year we will have representatives from:

• Department of Human Services

• Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal

• FBI- Portland

• Homeland Security

• Clackamas County Forensic Imaging Specialist

• Joyful Child Foundation

• RAD Kids

• SAFEOregon along with Madison Baker, Miss Oregon High School

• OSP Forensic Services Division

• OSP Criminal Services Division

• OSP Patrol Division

• Polk County Sheriff's Office

• Salem Police Department

• Vicki Kelly, Tommy Foundation

• Portland Police Bureau"

