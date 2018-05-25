Remembering lost children on National Missing Children's Day

KENNEWICK, WA - The mother of Sofia Juarez reported her missing on February 4, 2003; just one day before her fifth birthday. This is the case that triggered the first ever Amber Alert used in Washington State.

Sofia disappeared from her family's Kennewick home without a trace. Fifteen years later, detectives working on the case say they won't ever stop looking for Sofia.

"This type of case is very important in our community because of how old she was, and what we want to let the community know is that we haven't stopped looking for her," said Detective Joe Santoy with the Kennewick Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. "Somebody that expects the Kennewick Police Department to protect the community, that's exactly what we're trying to do and that's why it doesn't get closed."

Over the years, these types of cases get passed around to different detectives to get a pair of fresh eyes on the evidence and to make sure nothing is being missed. On average, detectives can get up to six tips per year, and whether it's old or new information they always follow up.

To this day, no tips ever lead to any concrete evidence about Sofia's whereabouts.