Hit-and-run driver strikes pedestrians in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (AP) - The Latest on hit-and-crash in Portland, Oregon (all times local):

11:20 a.m.



Police say three women have been injured in a hit-and-run crash near Portland State University.



Portland police Sgt. Chris Burley say the vehicle hit the women while they were on a sidewalk Friday morning and left the scene. He says two women suffered life-threatening injuries.



Burley says police are still looking for the driver. He did not provide a description of the vehicle, but witnesses have described as a blue SUV.



He declined to say whether investigators believe the driver intended to hit the pedestrians.



__



10:55 a.m.



Authorities say paramedics are tending to "multiple patients" after a hit-and-run driver struck pedestrians in downtown Portland.



Portland Fire and Rescue says the crash happened Friday morning near Portland State University.



Police have not said how many people have been hit, or describe the extent of their injuries.



Chris Tinnin, who works at Portland State, tells The Oregonian/OregonLive he saw at least two women on the ground.

