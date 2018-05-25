Man starts shooting in Oklahoma City restaurant; shot dead by armed citizens

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a restaurant in Oklahoma City (all times local):



10:15 a.m.



The National Rifle Association says it hopes a restaurant shooting in Oklahoma City in which the alleged shooter was shot dead by two armed citizens serves as a "wake-up call" for the state's Republican governor.



The NRA said in a tweet Friday that the shootings Thursday evening were an example of "how the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun."



The NRA has been critical of Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin for vetoing a so-called constitutional carry bill that would have allowed adults to carry firearms without a license or training.



The Oklahoma City Police Department says two armed citizens shot and killed the alleged gunman after he emerged from a restaurant where at least three people were injured by gunfire.



___



10 a.m.



Police say three people were shot and wounded at an Oklahoma City restaurant and another man was injured while fleeing before the gunman was fatally shot by two armed citizens.



Police released a statement Friday saying 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman opened fire inside Louie's On The Lake on Thursday evening. A possible motive hasn't been released.



Police say the three people wounded by gunfire are a 39-year-old woman and two juvenile girls. An unnamed man fell and broke his arm while fleeing. All four are reported in good condition.



Police say Tilghman was then shot dead outside the restaurant by two citizens: Juan Carlos Nazario and Bryan Wittle.



The Hal Smith Restaurant Group owns the restaurant. The company says in a statement that the restaurant will be closed Friday and counselors will be available to employees and customers as needed.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)