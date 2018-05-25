Hometown Proud and Fun: West Richland

WEST RICHLAND, WA - For this week's Hometown Proud and Fun segment, we got to learn a little more about a little community right here in the Tri-Cities area.... West Richland!

Around here, a lot of people hike Badger Mountain, but today, we got the opportunity to hike Candy Mountain for a change.

It's not as easy hiking with a camera and a tripod, but it sure led to a beautiful view. We spoke with Friends of Badger Mountain and they say they bought almost 200 acres on Candy Mountain to build a trail, all donated to Benton County. Right away, we ran into a ton of people coming down from the mountain.

"It's a good outdoor activity, and it's easy for family and little kids," said hiker Andy Michael.

Friends of Badger Mountain are currently working on trying to create a trail that would connect all four mountains in the area.

After our hike, we were pretty thirsty... so we swung by Indulgences Espresso and Delights, a cute coffee place in West Richland. It had some of the friendliest staff you will ever meet!

The shop just celebrated their 15th anniversary, after opening up in 2003. But as soon as you step in the door, you get a feeling of being home. High School senior Kamrace Clardy has been working there for two years and says there's no other place like it.

"It's very hometown in here and I love it," Clardy said. "All the people that come here, it's so unique... I dont' think it's anything like other coffee shops. Everyone is very personal; you get to know everybody on a deeper level, than you wouldn't anywhere else."

The owner of the store likes to be as involved with the community as much as she can, and she tells us that her mission is to make sure everybody who walks in through those doors is happy and comfortable. Just to give you an idea, we were met with a pastry, some cookies, a sandwich and three drinks, just for ourselves!