Rep. Newhouse presents Congressional Award to West Valley HS student

YAKIMA, WA - One West Valley student is ready to celebrate this Memorial Day weekend after having received an award by Representative Dan Newhouse.

The award is one of a kind, and the this student definitely earned it. Alexander Carlson who was one of NBC Right Now's Best and Brightest is a senior at West Valley High School, and today he was presented with the Congressional Award.

Rep. Newhouse personally handed Carlson his medal, and said Carlson earned this award for excelling in voluntary service, exploration, personal development and physical fitness.

Carlson told us it was an honor to receive this award by one of his role models, and shares his plans for after high school.

"Before college I'm going on a two-year LDS mission to Washington, D.C.," Carlson said. "I'll speak Spanish there so I have to get that over with before going to college."

He also says that while working toward this, he learned a lot about his community.

Rep. Newhouse recognized teachers and the school as a whole for giving him the opportunity to present this award for the third time to a student at this school.