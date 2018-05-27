Police investigating homicide after man is shot in the back

If you know anything, Yakima detectives would like to hear from you.

YAKIMA- Police in Yakima are currently investigating a homicide after a man was shot Saturday night.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of a gunshot victim who was being transported by a car on Fair Avenue. The car then pulled into a parking lot on the 10th block of North Fair Avenue where officers were able to meet up with him.

Police spoke with a 29-year-old Hispanic male who had been shot once in the lower back. An ambulance took the victim to a local hospital where he later died from his wound.

The Yakima Police Department is currently investigating.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Yakima Police Department at (509) 575-6200, 9-1-1, or Crimestoppers at (509) 248-9980.