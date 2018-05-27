Police looking for hit-and-run suspect

KENNEWICK- Kennewick Police are investigating after a driver hit a bicyclist and drove off.

The collision happened on Columbia Park Trail near Edison Street.



The victim in this investigation sustained non-life-threatening injuries and left the hospital on his own recognizance.

The police currently do not have an exact description of the suspect vehicle, but do have evidence that might help officers discover that information in the future.

If you have any information about this collision please call a Kennewick Police officer at 509-628-0333 or you can provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.