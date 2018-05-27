City of Pasco asking for the community's help with new logo

PASCO- New and improved. That's what the city of Pasco is aiming for with their new logo design.

The current logo dates back to the 1960s so city officials want to re-vamp it to make it represent where the city is today.

Jon Funfar, The City of Pasco's Communication Manager, said they're working with a marketing agency called BrandCraft to come up with the design.

But they are asking the community what they would like to see on it.

"When I say the word Pasco, what do people think of? Whether that is a landmark or a culture." said Funfar.

If you would like to be apart of the branding process you can visit: http://www.pasco-wa.gov/logo