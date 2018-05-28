Houston crews battling major warehouse fire

Houston, TX- Crews are working to put out a massive fire at a recycling warehouse in Southern Houston.

The three-alarm fire sent a plume of black smoke and large flames shooting into the air early Monday morning.

People at the scene reported a strong odor coming from the fire.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said the explosions at the scene are being caused by a build-up of pressure in containers of polyethylene.

While no evacuations have been ordered, the chief recommends that people living nearby should shelter in place.

No word yet on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.