Business Spotlight: Edge Steakhouse & Sports Lounge

KENNEWICK, WA - Edge Steakhouse and Sports Lounge in Kennewick overlooks the Zintel Creek Golf Course and is open to the public along with members of the club.

The steakhouse came about at the beginning of this year, with the changeover from the Tri-City Country Club to the Zintel Creek Golf Club. The business structure of the country club was no longer working, so 20 members stepped up and decided to take ownership of the club.

The restaurant officially opened in February. The sports lounge features a golden tee video game, whose proceeds all go towards the Kennewick High School Golf Team.