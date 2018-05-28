55-year-old man dead after I-182 wrong-way DUI collision

RICHLAND, WA - A 55-year-old Yakima man is dead after a wrong way driver on I-182 struck his vehicle head-on around 7 a.m. on Monday, May 28.

29-year-old Gregorio J. Chayrez of Pasco was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-182 at milepost 4, just at the city limits of Richland, when he struck another vehicle that was heading westbound. That vehicle was being driven by 55-year-old Norman D. Simpson of Yakima, with passengers 53-year-old Kathryn A. Simpson and 20-year-old Sabra A. Simpson, both of Wisconsin.

Norman Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene. Kathryn and Sabra Simpson were not injured, and Chayrez was injured and treated at the scene before getting booked at Benton County Jail.

Chayrez was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident, and the Simpsons were all wearing seat belts.

WSP says drugs and/or alcohol were involved. The cause is under investigation and charges are pending.