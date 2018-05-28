Body run over by tractor in Benton County identified

5-30-18 UPDATE:

BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Coroner’s office has confirmed the identity of the woman found mowed over in a field off Locust Grove Road on Monday.

Patricia M. Martinez, born 03-17-65, was a long-time resident who lived about a mile from the location. The coroner had previously stated that Martinez was known to take long walks in the fields around her home.

Special agents from the FBI were able to capture fingerprints and match them to law enforcement data bases and confirm the identity.

Benton County Sheriff’s detectives worked tirelessly to locate family and assist with the identification process.

Martinez's cause of death has not yet been determined.

-----------------------------

5-29-18 UPDATE:

BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Coroner’s Office has identified the body found after being run over with a tractor over the weekend as a woman in her 50's who lived within a mile of where she was found.

On Monday, May 28, authorities were called out to a field off of Locust Grove Road in Benton County, where a man reported that he might have run over a body while mowing grass.

According to Deputy Coroner Bill Leach, paperwork at the scene provided clues as the to the woman’s identity. Interviews with family members provided information about tattoos that matched those found on the body.

Fingerprints will be used to try to positively identify the woman by Wednesday.

Leach says a forensic pathologist will help to determine whether the woman had died before being run over with the tractor. She had not been reported missing, and so investigators believe she had only been in the field a short time.

The coroner also tells us this woman often liked to take long walks in the fields, and foul play is not believed to be involved.

There is no danger to the public.

-----------------------------

5-28-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating after a man called just before 9 a.m. Monday morning reporting his tractor had just run over a body.

On May 28 at about 8:49 a.m., deputies responded to a suspicious circumstance call in the area of Locust Grove Road. The man reporting said he was driving a large tractor mowing rye grass and believed he may have run over a body in the field.

Deputies arrived on scene and found the remains of a human body just off of the gravel roadway.

Because of the damage to the body caused by the large mower blades from the tractor, the gender of the remains is undetermined. It is unknown how long the person may have been in the field, and the identity of the body is unknown at this time.

Detectives with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.