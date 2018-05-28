Richland PD investigating after man stabs roommate in leg

RICHLAND, WA - Monday, May 28 at about 10:30 a.m., Richland Police officers responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of Davenport.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life threatening stab wound to the leg. After investigating, they found that two roommates had been arguing, and one was stabbed in the leg with a knife. A frying pan was also used during the assault.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Logan Benbow for Assault in the 2nd Degree and the investigation is ongoing.