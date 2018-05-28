Two-car crash in Yakima injures three on Monday

YAKIMA, WA - A two-car crash Monday afternoon in Yakima sent three people to the hospital.

The accident happened around 1 p.m. on the corner of South 16th and West Tahoma Avenues. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to cut one person out of one of the cars involved.

Both vehicles were badly damaged - thankfully police tell us there were no life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.