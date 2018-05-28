Obesity may help protect against infectious diseases - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Obesity may help protect against infectious diseases

DENMARK - There's no doubt that obesity increases the risk of numerous health problems, but extra weight may help patients survive a serious infection.

Researchers in Denmark tracked more than 18,000 people hospitalized for any infectious disease. They found obese patients were twice as likely to survive than people of normal weight.

Experts suggest obesity-related inflammation may protect the body from infection.

