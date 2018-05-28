U.S. death rates rise again, according to CDC - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

UNITED STATES - Death rates in this country rose again last year, according to new data from the Centers For Disease Control.

Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, flu, and pneumonia were the highest takers of life.

Figures also show an increase in drug overdose, suicide and firearms-related deaths.

There was some good news - cancer deaths fell by 2 percent from 2016.

