U.S. death rates rise again, according to CDC

-
Throwback Thursday: Big Ben's first ringing in 1859
For this week's Throwback Thursday, we wanted to know what cool thing happened on this day in history.
Academy of Children's Theater excited for summer renovations
One of the darlings of the Tri-Cities arts community is getting a much needed expansion.
New PulsePoint app is already saving lives
A new app called PulsePoint is aimed at making all of us civilian lifesavers.
Semi truck rollover crash on eastbound I-82 Thursday morning
Semi-truck rollover crash on I-82 E before exit on Yakitat Road in Benton City. There were two people inside of the truck at the time of the accident, no injuries have been reported. Both people were transported to a hospital as a precaution. Washington State Patrol believes the driver fell asleep at the wheel, the accident is still under investigation.
Suspect in six hour standoff is fighting for his life at Harborview
Officers say Castro shot his two neighbors, 19-year-old Shawn Umphrey and 43-year-old Michael Bretches, Wednesday night during a confrontation.
Pasco School District celebrates completion of 20th student-built house
Today, the Pasco School District celebrated its 20th student-built house, and we got to see the grand unveiling of the 2018 Team Pasco home.
Local Eagle Scout saves swimmer's life in Hawaii
A local Eagle Scout vacationing in Hawaii this past December came across a man who needed help and ended up saving his life.
As the Squire Shop rebuild is underway, pieces of history come together
The word 'destiny' is loosely thrown around in the sports world these days.
Benton County firefighters busy with two afternoon fires
Benton County firefighters were busy with two fires this afternoon.
Late motorcyclist's father thanks community for its generous support
The father of the young man who died in a motorcycle accident on Steptoe Street last week is undoubtedly grateful for his supportive community.
