Spam products being recalled

UNITED STATES - If you have recently bought a can of spam recently, you may want to check the label. This comes after four people complained about finding metal pieces in their food, with some being injured from the sharp objects.

The recall includes "Spam Classic" products, and 12-ounce size of Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf with the expiration date of February 20-21.

If you have any of these, throw them away or take them back to the store for a refund.