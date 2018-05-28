9 years later, woman speaks of losing veteran son at Memorial Day ceremony

PASCO, WA - While at the Memorial Day event in Pasco on Monday, May 28, we got the chance to talk to one woman with the Wounded Warrior Project who lost her son after battling a war injury for two years.

"Dan's mission may be over but mine isn't," said Mary Tallouzi. She lost her son, Dan, in 2009. Now, she is a Wounded Warriors speaker and travels all around the country sharing her story.

"My mission is to keep the awareness alive," Tallouzi said. "The wars in terrorism Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria. You name it. Wherever we are at."

Tallouzi's son was hit by bomb shrapnel in the head in 2006. She became his caretaker until he passed away in 2009.

"As a caregiver, one of the things that was always at the forefront in my mind," explained Tallouzi. "When I was either looking for help or medical help or help with services at home, et cetera, I would always ask that person that was trying to deny something from my veteran. I would ask them what has she or he done for you. Can you do the same?"

Today, at the memorial ceremony in Pasco, miles away from her hometown in New Mexico... Tallouzi returned once again to share her story in honor and recognition of Memorial Day.