Memorial Day ceremony in Sarg Hubbard Park

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Warriors Association held their annual Memorial Day service at Sarg Hubbard Park.

Dozens of veterans were at the ceremony this afternoon that was held in front of the Korean and Vietnam Memorial.

Songs for each branch of the military were played and there was also a 21-gun salute to honor the men and women who've given their lives to protect the United States.

Gold Star Father Shaun Marceau spoke about the pain of losing his son, Joe Jackson, seven years ago.

"I wear my tears, and my scars, and my broken heart as a badge of honor because today I see a bunch of honorable men and women out here that are out here for the same cause and the same reason," Marceau said.

After speaking, Marceau and his wife Faye laid two bouquets of flowers in front of the names of men and women from the Yakima Valley who died fighting in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.