KPD investigating overnight shooting

Kennewick WA- Police in Kennewick are investigating an overnight shooting. 

It happened about 2:30 Tuesday morning on South Reed street near West 3rd avenue. 

Police say when they got there they found a car with bullet holes, but no suspects or victims. 

Anyone with information is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 628-0333.

