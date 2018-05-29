Family of Yakima mother fatally stabbed remember her loving and giving personality

YAKIMA, WA - Family of 27-year-old Veronica Recio are trying to come to terms that Yakima Police say her boyfriend, 21-year-old George Anguiano, killed her on Monday night in their home. Investigators say Veronica was stabbed to death in the same room as her 9-month-old son.

"She was awesome," said 22-year-old Jasmine Solano. "She was an amazing person, just loving. She just loved helping people and she was a really good babysitter. She babysat for everyone, all the time."

Solano is Veronica's cousin, but Solano described that their relationship was more like they were sisters. The women would have sleepovers at their homes, and Veronica was the godmother to two of Solano's children. Solano also said that Veronica was the family baker when anyone needed a cake.

"She did this huge jungle-themed cake for my sister's baby shower," Solano recalled. "It just depended on the theme but they were always really extravagant and super cool."

But things between them changed when Veronica started dating her boyfriend, George Anguiano.

"I'd see her a lot up until she got with her boyfriend," said Solano. "He didn't let her come around as much. He was really jealous of everyone's relationship with her, even the baby's relationship with her. He was really jealous."

Then on Monday night, Yakima Police say Anguiano confessed to killing Veronica during an argument about their relationship. He choked and then stabbed her multiple times. According to court documents, the couple's son was also in the room when it happened.

Solano started getting messages from Anguiano's family so she called her aunt, Veronica's mother.

"'I think there's something wrong with Roni and we need to go over there,'" Solano recalls the conversation. "I was partially on my way over there and my aunt called me and was like, 'he killed her.' It was really hard, I don't even think I was focusing on the driving anymore."

Solano says Veronica and Anguiano confided in her about domestic violence in their relationship almost every week, and she did what she could to help them.

"Any little thing could set him off. She'd put too much onions in a hamburger, he'd freak out. He'd just be really angry and throwing stuff all over the house. Every time I went over there, there was stuff thrown everywhere. I'd help her clean up and I'm like 'George, you need to stop.'"

But now her cousin, the woman who loved to babysit and hold babies - especially her own 9-month-old son - is gone.

"I hate him so much right now," Solano said. "I just wish that whatever happens to him that he suffers worse than she did."

Veronica's family has been able to get emergency custody of her son.

Anguiano is being held in the Yakima County Jail on $1 million bail and first degree murder charges. He will be held in court June 12 where he's expected to be formally charged and enter a plea.

If you would like to help the family, contact Jasmine Solano at jsolano888@gmail.com or visit https://www.gofundme.com/veronicarecio.

5-29-18 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - A fatal stabbing on Memorial Day has left one baby without a mother in Yakima. Thankfully, police have arrested the man responsible.

21-year-old George Anguiano just had his preliminary hearing and his bail is set at $1 million. He was arrested Monday evening after confessing to police that he killed his girlfriend, 27-year-old Veronica Recio.

When first responders entered the couple's home on the corner of West Viola and Ledwich Avenue, they found Recio lying dead in the back room with a knife still in her neck. They also noticed she had been stabbed in the chest and head and near her feet was a stun gun.

Anguiano told police he was "angry and mad" at Recio, as they were arguing about their relationship.

Surrounding neighbors say they did not hear any loud noises, and one neighbor told us what he saw out of his window.

"Well all I seen last night was a fire truck come first and then an ambulance, then the police cars come down and blocked off the street probably all night long," said Harry Cooper, a neighbor.

Police talked to Anguiano's parents who made the call to 9-1-1, and they say they knew the couple was arguing all day, which led them to check on Recio. When they got to the house, they found their son jumping out of a window covered in blood and found Recio dead in the same room their grandchild was in. Luckily, the child wasn't harmed.

5-29-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police are investigating a homicide related to domestic violence.

Officers got the call around 7:25 p.m. Monday from a home on the 40 Block of West Viola. A family member told dispatch about the suspect, and when officers arrived they found a man standing in the street matching that description. The 31-year-old was questioned by YPD and taken into custody.

As officers searched the home, they found his 27-year-old girlfriend with a stab wound. The victim died at the scene, she has been identified as Veronica Recio.

The suspect, who was not named through a press release from Yakima Police, is scheduled to appear in superior court on Tuesday, possibly facing 1st degree murder charges.

Detectives are still investigating the homicide case.