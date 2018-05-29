Yakima hiking and wine tasting all in one place

YAKIMA, WA - If you're looking for something to do as the weather warms up, one place in Yakima mixes wine and hiking. The vineyard hike leads you to several other trails like the Cowiche Canyon Trail and can even connect you to Mt. Rainier and the Pacific Crest Trail.

Before heading out on the hike make sure to wear proper footwear and bring lots of water. The hike is roughly over a mile with trails perfect for horseback riding, mountain biking, and rock climbing.

Once you head back, you can quench your thirst at the tasting room at the top at the Wilridge Tasting Room. The tasting room has a variety of local wines, ciders, and beer. The tasting room is not only for adults 21 and over; it has fun for the whole family - complete with board games and beverages.

To check it out, the winery is right along Naches Heights Road in Yakima at 250 Ehler Road and open this summer from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, make sure to check them out online or on their Facebook by searching Wilridge Winery.