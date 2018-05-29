Two people seriously injured after Jeep rolls down 200-foot embankment

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Two people were transported to Harborview with serious injuries after their Jeep rolled down a 200-foot embankment and ejected one of them near Liberty.

On Sunday, May 27 at around 11:00 a.m., deputies and Kittitas County Search and Rescue responded with fire and EMS crews to a rollover Jeep accident on a remote Jeep trail northeast of Liberty, a small town between Leavenworth and Ellensburg.

46-year-old Mark Ramynke, 38-year-old Jessica Ramynke, and Mark’s daughter 19-year-old Chesney Ramynke, all from Moxee, were injured after their Jeep went off the trail and rolled about 200 feet or more down an embankment. Jessica was ejected from the vehicle.

Mark was extricated by a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and transported to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries, and it was last heard that he is now in stable condition at Everett Providence Hospital. Chesney was transported to KVH in Ellensburg by ambulance with minor injuries, and Jessica was transported to Harborview by an Airlift Northwest helicopter with serious injuries.

Family says a mechanical malfunction caused the accident, but the cause is still under investigation.

The family currently has a GoFundMe account set up to cover medical expenses: https://bit.ly/2snmkbf