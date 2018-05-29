Memorial Day ceremony at Sunset Gardens in Richland

RICHLAND, WA - Joined by Representative Dan Newhouse, Tri-Citians banded together to honor our area's fallen servicemen and women during a ceremony at Richland's Sunset Gardens.

Surrounded by close to 1,100 flags donated by the families of the men and women buried there, Monday's ceremony highlighted the reverence our region has for the sacrifices made by our troops.

"I'm still just a kid, born and raised here in Washington, glad to be home."

Marine First Sergeant Adam Davidson, a funeral liaison commander and Washington native, spoke to the crowd about just how significant Memorial Day is to remember those who have given their lives for our freedom.

"That's what each and every fallen veteran has done," Sgt. Davidson said. "Regardless of region, regardless of conflict, they have laid themselves between the enemy and us, to allow us the opportunities we sometimes squander."