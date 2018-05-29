What to do in a wrong-way driver situation

RICHLAND, WA - It's one of the most terrifying sights a driver can imagine: you're headed down the highway and suddenly a vehicle is heading right towards you. So we wanted to know what you should do if you're ever in a wrong-way driving situation.

Trooper Chris Thorson with Washington State Patrol says if you ever see a wrong-way driver, you should immediately call 9-1-1. He says it's helpful for police to have the most up-to-date information on where the driver is and what's happening.

What you shouldn't do is slow down, take out your phone and start snapping pictures. Not only does that make traffic worse, it of course isn't safe for you to be on your phone while driving.

Thorson says a lot of the time, wrong-way drivers tend to be elderly people or people who are driving under their influence of drugs or alcohol.

"Wrong-way drivers typically drive the wrong way in the left lane," said Thorson. "That's because they think it's a two-lane highway and not a divided interstate. So if you can stay in the right lane and keep out of the left lane, that will be your safest bet. Also, look ahead of traffic. Don't just look at the car in front of you."

Now until Labor Day weekend is considered the 100 deadliest days on the road. But regardless of what time of the year it is, Thorson says you should always be a defensive driver and make sure you're completely focused when on the road.