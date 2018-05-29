Missing Person Monica Lee Patino Has Been Found - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Missing Person Monica Lee Patino Has Been Found

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police say a 45 year old woman named Monica Lee Patino has been found

Patino's family reported her missing on Friday night, May 25th, when she reportedly left a friend's house in the 900 block of Empire Drive (the mobile home park between the golf course and N 4th).

