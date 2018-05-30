Fire pit to blame for garage fire - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima, WA- Firefighters believe a fire pit is to blame for an early morning garage fire in Yakima. 

It started at about 4 a.m. Wednesday morning on North 4th Avenue. 

Firefighters tell us the fire got out of control and spread to the nearby garage. 

Thankfully no one was injured. 

