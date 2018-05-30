Outdoor fun at the Yakima Arboretum

YAKIMA, WA - Having some fun outdoors doesn't necessarily need to be so far away from home. The Yakima Area Arboretum offers a number of activities for the whole family; from bird watching to walking paths, where the entire path is about a mile loop lined with thousands of trees! The Yakima Arboretum is also known as a tree museum since there are over 600 species of trees from all over the world. There are over 50 varieties of crabapples, one of the largest collections in the Pacific Northwest.

If you're looking for something for the kids to do, there are a number of kids activities. One of their most popular are the summer nature camps, which start on Monday, June 18. The arboretum is all about connecting with nature, exploring the water life nature, and learning about the environment. Classes do fill up quickly and if you are interested you are urged to sign up online at ahtrees.org. If you just want to spend a day at the arboretum with your kids, there are fun painted rocks spread all throughout the park. They're hidden amongst the trees, and a fun way to get kids to run around.

There are a number of adult classes as well, such as naturalist program. You can learn more about the natural world and become a volunteer with the arboretum. The Naturalist Training Program provides the tools needed to share knowledge about the local ecosystem with visitors of the arboretum and throughout the Yakima community.

The Yakima Arboretum is also having a garden tour this year kicking off in West Valley. From June 16-17 enjoy touring five private gardens in the Yakima Valley. For ticket info and class info head on over to ahtrees.org.