Paddle boarding fun available in Richland

RICHLAND, WA - Greenies is a local shop in Richland that provides customers with equipment for outdoor fun activities such as kayaking and paddle boarding. The kayaks come with wheels to make it easy for people to wheel the kayaks down from the shop to the river.

When kayaking, it's safer to paddle along the shore in order to avoid the strong currents that form in the middle of the river.

It's also important to always wear a life jacket when out on the river, and to carry a whistle in case of emergency.

Greenies offers easy to navigate kayaks and beginner-friendly boards for paddle boarding.