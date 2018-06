Screenshot Series

Event Location: Housel Middle School 2001 Highland Dr. Prosser, WA 99350

Event Date: June 5th, 2018

Time of the Event: 7:00pm

This presentation is intended to make parents the first line of defense in the battle against online predators by bringing awareness regarding what our children are doing online and who there are talking to. Cherise Peck Richland Police Department 509-742-7636