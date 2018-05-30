12-year-old girl shot during target practice dies

CLE ELUM, WA (AP) - Authorities say a 12-year-old girl who was accidentally shot while target shooting north of Cle Elum has died.



The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Sydney Darnell was taken off life support on Monday after the Sunday shooting.



The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says Darnell placed a loaded rifle on a railing when she went to check her target and was struck in the head by a bullet when the gun went off.



The sheriff's office says preliminary investigation shows the girl's mother's boyfriend Sean Frick noticed the rifle was loaded with the hammer pulled back and the gun went off when he tried to release the hammer.



The sheriff's office says after the girl was shot, the girl's mother, Kiara Darnell, called 9-1-1 while Frick performed CPR.



She was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.



The incident is under investigation.